FOX 7 Discussion: Some Texas House Democrats return to Texas

After a standoff that lasted more than a month, the Texas House appears to have enough state representatives in Austin to conduct business.

AUSTIN, Texas - Enough Texas Democrats have returned to the state to restore quorum to the State Capitol

This move is drawing controversy as other Democrats call the return a betrayal and others debate if a quorum was ever truly reached. 

Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas joins Mike Warren to discuss this in detail.

