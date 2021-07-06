FOX 7 Discussion: Special session set to start in 2 days

We are two days away from the state's special legislative session, and while we have some idea of what might be covered, we certainly don't know what the outcome is going to be.

Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Texas Democratic Party executive director Jamarr Brown join Mike Warren to discuss the upcoming special session and what could possibly be on the table.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 7 Austin Daily Newsletter | FOX 7 Austin on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter