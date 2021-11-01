FOX 7 Discussion: Supreme Court questions Texas abortion law

A majority of the Supreme Court signaled Monday they would allow abortion providers to pursue a court challenge to a Texas law that has virtually ended abortion in the nation’s second-largest state after six weeks of pregnancy.

But it was unclear how quickly the court would rule and whether it would issue an order blocking the law that has been in effect for two months, or require providers to ask a lower court to put the law on hold.

Diana Gomez, the advocacy director for Progress Texas, and former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to talk about the Texas abortion law and the Supreme Court.

