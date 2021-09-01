FOX 7 Discussion: Texas' abortion law goes into effect

The debate continues over Texas's newest abortion law, also known as the heartbeat bill.

Senate Bill 8 outlaws abortions later than six weeks and giving outside parties a legal standing to sue someone involved in abortions. There are arguments that this will not stand up in a courtroom.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Diana Gomez, the advocacy manager for Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss Texas' new abortion law.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter