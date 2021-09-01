Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas' abortion law goes into effect

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Diana Gomez, the advocacy manager for Progress Texas join Mike Warren to discuss Texas' new abortion law.

AUSTIN, Texas - The debate continues over Texas's newest abortion law, also known as the heartbeat bill.

Senate Bill 8 outlaws abortions later than six weeks and giving outside parties a legal standing to sue someone involved in abortions. There are arguments that this will not stand up in a courtroom.

