FOX 7 Discussion: Texas GOP Attorney General Runoff
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Republicans will need a runoff to decide the nominee for Attorney General after incumbent Ken Paxton failed to garner enough Republican support in the Texas Primary. Incumbent Ken Paxton will face off with Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush in May.
Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa from Progress Texas join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren for a FOX 7 Discussion.
