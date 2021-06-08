FOX 7 Discussion: Texas GOP infighting

The Texas GOP has won so many state races that they're now going after each other in what could be a contentious March 2022 primary.

George P. Bush is challenging incumbent Ken Paxton for attorney general and former Texas GOP chairman Allen West is weighing a run for office.

Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP and Glenn Smith with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to talk about a possibly contentious March 2022 primary for the Texas Republican Party.

