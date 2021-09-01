FOX 7 Discussion: Texas hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and the number of patients in Austin-area ICU beds has exceeded capacity.
This has made it difficult for doctors to transfer COVID and non-COVID patients for proper care. Here to talk about this is
Dr. Jeremy Gabrysch, director of the emergency clinic in La Vernia, joins Mike Warren to talk about how Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement