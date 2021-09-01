Expand / Collapse search

FOX 7 Discussion: Texas hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19

Dr. Jeremy Gabrysch, director of a La Vernia emergency clinic, joins Mike Warren to talk about how Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID patients.

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients and the number of patients in Austin-area ICU beds has exceeded capacity. 

This has made it difficult for doctors to transfer COVID and non-COVID patients for proper care. Here to talk about this is 

