FOX 7 Discussion: Texas lawmaker to investigate school districts' books

A Republican state lawmaker is investigating Texas schools concerning his list of 850 books pertaining to race or sexuality.

State Rep. Matt Krause (R-Fort Worth) started this inquiry in his role on the Texas House Committee on General Investigating. Lake Travis ISD and Leander ISD were among the school districts named in Krause's letter to the Texas Education Agency.

Texas Tribune reporter Brian Lopez, who broke the story about the investigation, joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss the investigation.

