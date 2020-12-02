FOX 7 Discussion: Texas must boost coronavirus control efforts

Texas recorded more than 15,000 new coronavirus cases on Dec. 1, a new record, and almost 9,000 hospitalizations.

Now members of the White House COVID-19 task force have notified the State of Texas that more needs to be done to help curb infections.

Travis County GOP Executive Director Brian Ruddle and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about the recommendations that Texas do more to curb the spread of COVID-19.

