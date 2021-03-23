FOX 7 Discussion: Texas pursuing new voting restrictions

Texas already has some of the strictest voting laws in the country. Now, there's a Republican push for more voting restrictions in our state.

Republican lawmakers are working on several bills to tighten Texas voting laws. Proposals include reducing the hours of early voting and stopping election officials from promoting mail-in ballots to those who are eligible.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas join Rebecca Thomas to talk about the Republican push for more voting restrictions.

