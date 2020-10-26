FOX 7 Discussion: Texas social workers can deny LGBTQ, disabled clients

Texas officials are facing backlash after deciding to allow social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.

At the direction of Gov. Greg Abbott's office, the Texas State Board of Social Work Examiners voted unanimously to make the change to its code of conduct.

Will Francis, the executive director for the National Association of Social Workers Texas Chapter, talks about Governor Abbott's decision to allow social workers to turn away clients on the basis of their disability, sexual orientation, or gender identity.