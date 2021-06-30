FOX 7 Discussion: Texas voting rights battle

The DOJ is suing against Georgia's new voting laws.

A Texas bill similar to Georgia's new law failed to pass during the recent legislative session, but is expected to be part of the upcoming special session next month. If the bill passes, Texas could also face federal lawsuits.

ACLU of Texas senior staff attorney Tommy Buser-Clancy joins Mike Warren to discuss this in greater detail.

