FOX 7 Discussion: The first draft of redistricting map in Texas

The Texas Republican Party has been criticized over new congressional maps as lawmakers are required to redraw districts after every census.

The proposed map, according to Democrats, does not represent the almost four million new residents who have moved to Texas over the last 10 years. Instead, they claim this redrawn congressional map will actually disenfranchize voters of color.

Former Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey and Ed Espinosa, the president of Progress Texas, join Mike Warren to talk about the first draft of the redistricting map for Texas.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas Democrats unhappy with Republicans first redistricting draft

Texas' two new congressional districts added to Houston and Austin in proposed redistricting map

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter