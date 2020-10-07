FOX 7 Discussion: Trump leaves Walter Reed following COVID-19 treatment

After tweeting that he was leaving the military hospital where he has been treated for symptoms of COVID-19 and will continue his recovery at the White House, President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center Monday — though his doctors say he’s “not out of the woods yet” and remains infectious.

Trump made the journey aboard the presidential helicopter, Marine One. Upon arriving at the White House, Trump exited the helicopter and made his way onto the South Portico, removing his mask as he saluted Marine One. He entered the White House, where aides were visible milling about the Blue Room, without wearing a face covering.

Dr. Pritesh Gandhi, a primary care physician, talks about how President Trump's doctors say he’s “not out of the woods yet” and remains infectious.