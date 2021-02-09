FOX 7 Discussion: Trump’s attorneys request impeachment trial dismissal

The historic second impeachment trial of Donald Trump is set to open Tuesday as the former president faces a single charge by the House with inciting the violent mob attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the election.

Prosecutors argue it is a "grievous constitutional crime," but Trump's defense team has insisted his fiery words are just a figure of speech.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about Trump's request to dismiss the impeachment trial.