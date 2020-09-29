FOX 7 Discussion: TxDOT reminds drivers to ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’

Expand / Collapse search

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Christopher Bishop with TxDOT joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to remind drivers in Texas to 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.'

AUSTIN, Texas - Be Safe. Drive Smart. is a year-long public education and awareness effort aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.

How a driver behaves and reacts behind the wheel can be the difference between a safe journey and a deadly crash.

TxDOT urges all drivers to observe safe driving practices:

  • Be courteous to other drivers
  • Always buckle up, all riders, day and night
  • Pay attention, focus 100% on driving
  • When behind the wheel, put the phone away or turn it off
  • Drive a safe speed and adjust based upon traffic, road and weather conditions
  • Stop for all stop signs and red lights
  • Pass carefully when it’s legal and safe
  • Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking other drugs
  • Avoid medications that cause drowsiness
  • Slow down or move over for flashing lights; law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks or other vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road.

