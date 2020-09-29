FOX 7 Discussion: TxDOT reminds drivers to ‘Be Safe. Drive Smart.’

Be Safe. Drive Smart. is a year-long public education and awareness effort aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.

How a driver behaves and reacts behind the wheel can be the difference between a safe journey and a deadly crash.

TxDOT urges all drivers to observe safe driving practices:

Be courteous to other drivers

Always buckle up, all riders, day and night

Pay attention, focus 100% on driving

When behind the wheel, put the phone away or turn it off

Drive a safe speed and adjust based upon traffic, road and weather conditions

Stop for all stop signs and red lights

Pass carefully when it’s legal and safe

Never drive after drinking alcohol or taking other drugs

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness

Slow down or move over for flashing lights; law enforcement vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks or other vehicles that may be stopped on the side of the road.

Christopher Bishop with TxDOT joins Rebecca Thomas on FOX 7 Austin to remind drivers in Texas to 'Be Safe. Drive Smart.'