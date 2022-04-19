Teen charged with murder of Diamond Alvarez back in jail for bond violation, records show

The teen suspect charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez is back in jail for violating a bond condition, records show.

Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was released on a $250,000 bond in January.

RELATED: Teen suspect charged with murder of Diamond Alvarez, 16, makes bond, records show

Among the conditions for his release, Deleon was required to wear a GPS monitoring device and abide by a curfew.

According to a bond condition violation report, Deleon is now accused of failing to comply with the curfew requirement.

RELATED: 16-year-old's boyfriend charged with murder after shooting teen 22 times while walking dog

Frank Deleon, Jr. (right), 17, is charged with murder in the death of Diamond Alvarez (left), 16, who was shot January 11.

Diamond Alvarez was shot and killed on the night of January 11 in southwest Houston.

According to police, Deleon was in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez learned about the other relationship, she met Deleon at a nearby park, where he shot her, police say.

RELATED: 16-year-old girl shot and killed while walking dog in southwest Houston

Prosecutors say Diamond was shot 22 times, mostly in the back.

Her family said the girl had left the home that night saying she was going on a walk with the family dog. She never returned home, but the dog did. Her family knew something was wrong and found Alvarez down the street with multiple gunshot wounds.