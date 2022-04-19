Expand / Collapse search

Teen charged with murder of Diamond Alvarez back in jail for bond violation, records show

By FOX 26 Digital
Frank Deleon Jr., charged with the murder of Diamond Alvarez, is back in jail for violating a bond condition, court documents show. Diamond's mother Anna Machado spoke about the development during a news conference on Tuesday.

HOUSTON - The teen suspect charged with murder in the deadly shooting of 16-year-old Diamond Alvarez is back in jail for violating a bond condition, records show.

Frank Deleon Jr., 17, was released on a $250,000 bond in January.

Among the conditions for his release, Deleon was required to wear a GPS monitoring device and abide by a curfew.

According to a bond condition violation report, Deleon is now accused of failing to comply with the curfew requirement.

Diamond Alvarez and Frank Deleon Jr

Frank Deleon, Jr. (right), 17, is charged with murder in the death of Diamond Alvarez (left), 16, who was shot January 11.

Diamond Alvarez was shot and killed on the night of January 11 in southwest Houston.

According to police, Deleon was in a romantic relationship with Alvarez and another female. When Alvarez learned about the other relationship, she met Deleon at a nearby park, where he shot her, police say.

Prosecutors say Diamond was shot 22 times, mostly in the back. 

Her family said the girl had left the home that night saying she was going on a walk with the family dog. She never returned home, but the dog did. Her family knew something was wrong and found Alvarez down the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

