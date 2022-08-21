Police locate missing 65-year-old Austin man

article

The Austin Police Department published a news release Sunday morning asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man that was last seen in Northeast Austin.

Less than an hour after APD published the release, the missing man was located.

APD says Frank Lee was reported missing just after 7:30 a.m. August 21 and had been last seen in the 10800 block of Amblewood Way near Dessau Road around 6 p.m. August 20.

Lee is described as a Black male, 5'5" and 180 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, white shirt and gold Dickies shorts.