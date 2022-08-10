Williamson County animal shelter offering free adoptions August 10-14

article

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) will offer free adoptions for all animals at the shelter starting Wednesday, August 10 through Sunday, August 14.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 44 animals: 28 chickens and roosters, 6 ducks, 1 goose and 9 dogs.

Adoptions are needed so the shelter can continue to care for all the animals.

What’s available to adopt?

161 dogs

161 cats

3 roosters

1 hen

2 Guinea pigs

Adopters can preview all adoptable pets at pets.wilco.org/. The shelter is open from noon until 6 p.m. seven days a week and is located at 1855 SE Inner Loop in Georgetown.

For those who can’t adopt right now, fostering helps open a kennel for one of the dogs brought in Tuesday night and reduces the number of animals needing care in the shelter.

The shelter will work to find a match for your home, will share supplies from donations, when available, and will take care of any medical issues that might arise.

Donations are needed, as well. Items to donate include newspapers, dog kibble, and chicken feed. An emergency wish list has been assembled here.