Free COVID-19 testing in Taylor on August 15 & 16

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, along with the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the City of Taylor, is hosting free COVID-19 testing on August 15 and August 16.

Testing will be conducted at Main Street Intermediate School located at 3101 North Main, Suite #102, in Taylor. It will begin at 9 a.m. and will remain open until supplies last.

Those wishing to get tested are reminded that this is a walk-up site and will not require an appointment prior to being tested. People interested in getting tested will be asked to park and line up for their turn.

Officials say it is important to note that this is a cheek swab test, so people cannot eat, drink or use tobacco products 20 minutes prior to the test.

People are asked to bring a cell phone for on-site registration and to be aware that due to demand there may be a wait time. You're asked to bring items as a form of shade to cover from the sun such as a hat or umbrella.

COVID-19 testing at this site is available for all Texans, whether they are Williamson County residents or not. For more information, and future testing sites, you can go to www.wilco.org.

