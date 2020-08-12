Gatherings of 10 or more to be allowed in unincorporated areas of Williamson County

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell has signed an order the allow gatherings of 10 or more people in unincorporated areas of Williamson County.

The order takes effect Thursday, August 13 at 5 p.m. Judge Gravell says the gatherings will only be permitted as long as they comply with Governor Greg Abbott Executive Order GA-28, as amended, and future executive orders that may be issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

The governor's executive order includes limitations on capacity for events or occupancy limits that still apply. The order can be seen below.

Judge Gravell's order also follows Governor Abbott’s Executive Order requiring all Texans to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth in public spaces.

“I trust that the residents of Williamson County understand the seriousness of COVID-19 and know the precautions that are necessary to protect their health. If we continue to use mitigation measures, such as wearing face coverings and washing our hands often, we can safely be able to participate in life events. These gatherings will not be as they once were, but we need to celebrate weddings, and unfortunately, we need to be able to bury family members with the support of our family around us,” said Judge Gravell in a news release.

___

