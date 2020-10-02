Free COVID-19 testing sites to open across Hays County

Hays County is opening free COVID-19 testing sites across the county beginning Friday, Oct. 2.

Mobile testing sites will open in Kyle, Dripping Springs, San Marcos and Wimberley with tests available to the public. Funding is provided by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the coordination will be managed jointly by Hays County and the City of San Marcos.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Sites will open in Kyle and Dripping Springs on Friday, Oct. 2, in San Marcos on Monday, Oct. 5, and in Wimberley on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Testing will be offered at the following locations and times:

Advertisement

Kyle: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hays CISD PAC in Kyle

Dripping Springs: Friday-Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Triangle in Dripping Springs

San Marcos: Daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ramon Lucio Park in San Marcos

Wimberley: Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Wimberley Activity Center in Wimberley

The testing stations will remain at these sites indefinitely and will offer oral swab tests.

RELATED: Fund established to help small businesses in Hays County struggling during pandemic

Anyone is eligible to participate in the testing, with or without symptoms present. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ups will be accepted. Appointments can be made online.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HAYS COUNTY NEWS