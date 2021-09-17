Free COVID-19 vaccination event at Circuit of the Americas

The Circuit of the Americas is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event.

COTA and the Del Valle Community Coalition are hosting the event for the Del Valle community on September 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Austin Public Health will be onsite to offer free vaccines to Del Valle residents (ages 12+), no ID, insurance, or appointment is required.

The Del Valle Community Coalition will also be offering gift cards to those that get vaccinated on Sunday and will be raffling prizes to those that have already been vaccinated.

In addition to receiving a free vaccine, the community can enjoy free food, beverages, and amusement park rides at COTA.

There will also be the following live music performances:

4 p.m. Javier Jara Music

5 p.m. Sonya Jevette

6 p.m. Jenn D'Spain

Circuit of the Americas is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard.

Community partners helping organize this event include Austin District 2 Councilwoman Vanessa Fuentes, Commissioner Margaret Gomez, Austin Public Health, Delvalle Community Coalition, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, Health Alliance for Austin Musicians - HAAM, Austin Texas Musicians, and Ascension Seton.

