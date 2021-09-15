Round Rock ISD holds first board meeting following state's mask lawsuit

Round Rock Independent School District held its first board meeting following the state's lawsuit in their mask mandate.

Parents on both sides of the issue got heated at the meeting and one of the board members even got up and left during the meeting and didn't return.

Multiple times either someone on the board or someone giving public comment was drowned out by talking and disruption from people in the crowd.

The board eventually went into a closed session to discuss the lawsuit.

With all the disruptions, the board decided to move the rest of the topics to Saturday's agenda.

