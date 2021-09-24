Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County for Sept. 24-27

Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open around Travis County for events from Sep. 24 through Sep. 27, says Austin Public Health.

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance.

Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals, however APH is currently awaiting additional guidance from the CDC before offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Those receiving their second dose are asked to bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.

APH is urging unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus and its variants. Austin-Travis County has been in Stage 5 of the Risk-Based Guidelines since Aug. 5.

Individuals attending these events should be weather-aware as temperatures are expected to be hot over the weekend and drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing, including garments that easily expose the arm.

Friday, September 24

North Austin Muslim Community Center (APH)

Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Address: 11900 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St., Austin, TX, 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Bread Basket Texaco (APH)

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 12800 Pearce Ln., Del Valle, TX 78616

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 1148 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Pflugerville Music in the Park (Travis County)

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd., Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Saturday, September 25

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m to 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Rancho Grande Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Address: 4604 Teri Rd., Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Ana Lark Center (APH)

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Address: 1400 Tillery St., Austin, TX, 78702

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Sunday, September 26

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, September 27

Blackhawk Amenity Center (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 3111 Speidel Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Address: 14236 FM 969, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

COVID-19 booster: Biden encourages eligible Americans to get another shot

CDC endorses Pfizer booster for 65 and older, others at high risk

Does delta variant make COVID-19 worse for children?

FDA approves Pfizer booster for 65 and older, others at high risk

Biden doubles US global COVID-19 vaccine donation to 1B doses

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter