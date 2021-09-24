Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County for Sept. 24-27
AUSTIN, Texas - Free COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open around Travis County for events from Sep. 24 through Sep. 27, says Austin Public Health.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and require neither identification nor insurance.
Locations offering Moderna and Pfizer are providing first and second doses, as well as third doses for qualifying immunocompromised individuals, however APH is currently awaiting additional guidance from the CDC before offering booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
Those receiving their second dose are asked to bring their CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
APH is urging unvaccinated individuals to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their family and the community from the virus and its variants. Austin-Travis County has been in Stage 5 of the Risk-Based Guidelines since Aug. 5.
Individuals attending these events should be weather-aware as temperatures are expected to be hot over the weekend and drink plenty of water and wear appropriate clothing, including garments that easily expose the arm.
Friday, September 24
North Austin Muslim Community Center (APH)
- Time: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Address: 11900 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St., Austin, TX, 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Bread Basket Texaco (APH)
- Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Address: 12800 Pearce Ln., Del Valle, TX 78616
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 1148 Airport Blvd., Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd., Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Pflugerville Music in the Park (Travis County)
- Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd., Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, September 25
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St., Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Rancho Grande Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Address: 4604 Teri Rd., Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Ana Lark Center (APH)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Address: 1400 Tillery St., Austin, TX, 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Sunday, September 26
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, September 27
Blackhawk Amenity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 3111 Speidel Dr, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 14236 FM 969, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
For more information on COVID-19 and vaccinations, click here or call 3-1-1 (512-974-2000).
