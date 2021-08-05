Austin-Travis county returns to Stage 5 COVID-19 guidelines

Austin-Travis County is now in Stage 5 of its COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. There are currently a little more than 32-hundred active cases being reported by Austin Public Health with 527 new cases happening yesterday. Austin Public Health issued the following justification for going to Stage 5.

Since the beginning of the latest surge around July 4, these indicators have surged:

The 7-day moving average for new admissions increased over 600% from 9 on July 4 to 67 on Aug. 4.

The 7-day moving average for new cases increased over 10 times, from 38 on July 1 to 402 on Aug. 4.

COVID patients in local ICUs have increased 570% from 24 on July 4 to 161 on Aug. 4.

COVID patients on ventilators have increased from a total of 8 on July 4 to 100 on Aug. 4.

Alerts went out last week that there were only about a half dozen ICU hospital beds available in all of the Austin metro. But Thursday, in declaring the move up to Stage 5 COVID-19 guidelines, local health officials made this statement:

"It's not that we don't have the beds and the equipment," said Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County Health Authority.

The problem according to Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes, is a lack of nursing staff in the hospitals.

"These shortages are occurring because our medical community has been responding to this crisis for the last 19 months and some people have taken leave, some have retired," said Dr. Walkes.

A renewed effort to recruit and hire additional caregivers is underway. The health authority is considering opening overflow care facilities, but having staff will factor into that. The current surge in COVID cases is being fueled by people who remain unvaccinated and getting people to a vaccination site remains difficult.

"Vaccination is the long game, that how we protect our children, that's the way we can establish our legacy, what did we do during the pandemic," said Adrienne Sturrup, Interim APH Director.

What's not being done is activating the reverse 911 alert system to call every home, every day, to explain the crisis and urge vaccination.

I asked why.

"You lose the effect of something if you do it too frequently, so we are assessing that situation, and making [a] determination on how to best utilize that service," said Dr. Walkes.

In a news release, APH stated the agency has:

"Administered 3,282 vaccinations, and hosted 55 vaccine education events. In response to requests from the community, a special education team hosted four unique events in July and plan to host an additional five in August. Testing sites, which were reopened to manage the surge, administered 1,700 tests during the last week of July.

Additionally, APH has established a Research & Education Program offering educational events for communities and businesses that can be requested online."

For now, there is only a plea to do what Anderson Sanchez and his brother have done. They got their second shot Thursday and then provided their own callout to friends who have not done the same.

"They need to go out and get vaccinated, if they are scared they need to just stay home and wear the mask," said Sanchez.

Their father, Gorman Madaros, told FOX 7 having his family fully vaccinated was an easy decision.

"This is important for us, very important, we will be [safer] in this time," said Madaros.

Local health authorities continue to argue that the viral surge can be contained if more people wear a mask. Government mandates are not allowed, because of the Governor's executive order, but it was suggested private businesses could make that call.

"Business can make personal business decisions to require vaccinations of their patrons and members, and we would support those that do so," Dr. Walkes.

Stage 5, while the top COVID category only makes recommendations.

Those fully vaccinated are suggested to wear a mask while indoors, outdoors, and around crowds. For the unvaccinated, it's recommended to avoid all gatherings and not to travel unless necessary. If you are out it's advised to take advantage of curbside dining and shopping.

There are no plans for a massive local door-to-door vaccination campaign. Additional testing sites will be set up.

As for sending medical staffing to Austin, state health officials tell FOX 7 that it is a possible option, but first, it's recommended that local authorities exhaust all of their federal covid funding to hire staff.

