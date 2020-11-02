Free meals for Georgetown ISD students for remainder of school year

Breakfast and lunch will be free to every Georgetown ISD students for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, according to the school district.

The free meals will be available for students beginning Tuesday, November 3, and ending Friday, May 28.

The free meals are a result of the district’s application for a waiver through the Texas Department of Agriculture to extend its Summer Meal Program, or “Seamless Summer Option.”

“Students learn best when they are in safe, supportive environments with access to healthy meals,” said Superintendent Fred Brent. “This extended program allows our nutrition services team to focus on providing nourishing meals to all kids while removing the burden of families to apply for benefits.”

Families do not need to do anything to take advantage of this program. Meals are available to all GISD students, including those learning remotely.

Remote learners are invited to pick up free breakfast and lunch at any GISD campus during curbside meal distribution, daily between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Students who are learning on campus will have access to free meals during their regularly scheduled meal times.

Breakfast and lunch menus with complete nutritional information on all food choices are available to view online at georgetownisd.nutrislice.com.

