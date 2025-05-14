Expand / Collapse search

Free meals: School sites to host Central Texas Food Bank mobile pantry distributions

Published  May 14, 2025 11:08am CDT
Austin
The Brief

    • Central Texas Food Bank adding new mobile pantry distributions
    • Distributions will be specifically at school sites
    • All families have to do is show up

AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas Food Bank is helping families out during the summer months when many no longer have access to free meals at school.

The backstory:

Summer can be a challenging month for families who no longer have access to free meals at school.

The Central Texas Food Bank has added nine new mobile pantry distributions specifically at school sites to help. 

Families just have to show up at meal distribution sites during the scheduled pickup times. 

Timeline:

Below is a list of upcoming distributions and you can get more information here.

May 15, 2025
Austin ISD - Nelson Field  
NE Austin, TX
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

May 17, 2025
Del Valle ISD - Del Valle High School
Del Valle, TX
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM

May 23, 2025
Manor ISD
Manor High School Athletic Complex
Manor, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

May 24, 2025
Hays ISD - McCormick Middle School
Buda, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

May 29, 2025
San  Marcos ISD - Bonham Prekindergarten School 
San Marcos, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

May 30, 2025
Fredericksburg ISD - Fredericksburg HS Athletics Field
Fredericksburg, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

May 31, 2025
Bastrop ISD - Lost Pines Elementary 
Bastrop, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
 
May 31, 2025
Austin ISD 
Burger Stadium
S. Austin, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

The Source: Information from Central Texas Food Bank.

