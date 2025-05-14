Free meals: School sites to host Central Texas Food Bank mobile pantry distributions
AUSTIN, Texas - Central Texas Food Bank is helping families out during the summer months when many no longer have access to free meals at school.
The backstory:
Summer can be a challenging month for families who no longer have access to free meals at school.
The Central Texas Food Bank has added nine new mobile pantry distributions specifically at school sites to help.
Families just have to show up at meal distribution sites during the scheduled pickup times.
Timeline:
Below is a list of upcoming distributions and you can get more information here.
May 15, 2025
Austin ISD - Nelson Field
NE Austin, TX
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
May 17, 2025
Del Valle ISD - Del Valle High School
Del Valle, TX
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
May 23, 2025
Manor ISD
Manor High School Athletic Complex
Manor, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
May 24, 2025
Hays ISD - McCormick Middle School
Buda, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
May 29, 2025
San Marcos ISD - Bonham Prekindergarten School
San Marcos, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
May 30, 2025
Fredericksburg ISD - Fredericksburg HS Athletics Field
Fredericksburg, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
May 31, 2025
Bastrop ISD - Lost Pines Elementary
Bastrop, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
May 31, 2025
Austin ISD
Burger Stadium
S. Austin, TX
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
The Source: Information from Central Texas Food Bank.