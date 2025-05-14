Free meals: School sites to host Central Texas Food Bank mobile pantry distributions

The Brief Central Texas Food Bank adding new mobile pantry distributions Distributions will be specifically at school sites All families have to do is show up



Central Texas Food Bank is helping families out during the summer months when many no longer have access to free meals at school.

The backstory:

Summer can be a challenging month for families who no longer have access to free meals at school.

The Central Texas Food Bank has added nine new mobile pantry distributions specifically at school sites to help.

Families just have to show up at meal distribution sites during the scheduled pickup times.

Timeline:

Below is a list of upcoming distributions and you can get more information here.

May 15, 2025

Austin ISD - Nelson Field

NE Austin, TX

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



May 17, 2025

Del Valle ISD - Del Valle High School

Del Valle, TX

9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



May 23, 2025

Manor ISD

Manor High School Athletic Complex

Manor, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM



May 24, 2025

Hays ISD - McCormick Middle School

Buda, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM



May 29, 2025

San Marcos ISD - Bonham Prekindergarten School

San Marcos, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM



May 30, 2025

Fredericksburg ISD - Fredericksburg HS Athletics Field

Fredericksburg, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM



May 31, 2025

Bastrop ISD - Lost Pines Elementary

Bastrop, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM



May 31, 2025

Austin ISD

Burger Stadium

S. Austin, TX

9:00 AM - 10:30 AM