APH provides free Mpox vaccines as global concern grows

The World Health Organization is ringing the alarms about a more contagious strand of Mpox, or Monkeypox, which causes painful skin infections.

In response, the Austin Travis County Medical Reserve Corps deployed for the second time on Saturday. They set up a vaccination clinic at the Montopolis Recreation Center.

Carmen is one of dozens in line for the Mpox vaccine, also called Jynneos.

"It's very important for you to protect your health," said Carmen.

By 11 a.m., Austin Public Health said about 40 had shown up. They were planning for 20 the entire day.

"It's been a lot busier than expected, but that’s a good problem to have," said program coordinator Isabel Cantu.

A little more than a week ago, the World Health Organization declared Mpox a global health emergency. If those three words sound like deja vu, Cantu said not to panic.

"It's definitely nowhere near COVID," said Cantu. "It’s just, we do want people who are falling risk factors to be found because sometimes this can go undiagnosed or dealt with on their own, and we want to make sure people understand that there is a vaccine for Mpox."

Mpox is something Austin has experience with.

"We had an outbreak here in Austin two years ago, and, so since then we’ve kind of been promoting the vaccine and keeping people protected before they're exposed as well as tracking cases," said Cantu.

Since the outbreak two years ago, Austin Public Health has reported more than 320 confirmed and probable cases across the county, but what the area sees regularly is not the same strand that’s causing global concern.

"The current variant of the virus that is causing the declaration of a global health emergency, it is more infectious," said Michelle Mirsky, APH’s public health program supervisor. "It is more deadly, but we are not seeing it here yet in the United States."

But that’s why public health officials are urging people to get their vaccines now.

"It is at no cost wherever you go because it is an emergency vaccine," said Mirsky.

Vaccine availability is something Carmen certainly doesn’t take for granted.

"I have the opportunity to get the vaccine," said Carmen. "The people here are very special."

More locations for the vaccine can be found here.

APH also recommends taking these steps to prevent the spread of Mpox: