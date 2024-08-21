Austin's new health campaign launches amid steady rise in HIV diagnoses

Austin Public Health says for the past four years, there has been a steady rise in new HIV diagnoses in Travis County.

Because of that, they have launched a new campaign called HIV Ends With You, to call attention to the problem and highlight community partners here to help.

Cynthia Stuart, a nurse practitioner with the Clinic in Austin, one of those community partners, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

REBECCA: Cynthia, what is behind the increase in HIV cases? Because it is not a death sentence any longer. Are people letting their guard down when it comes to protection?

CYNTHIA: That's a great question. The rise in HIV diagnoses reported by the US public health. Closely mirrors the data from the Kind clinic 2020 Central Texas Community Health Report, which found that Black and Latinx men who have sex with other men, continue to disproportionately impact the impact of HIV and STIs. These communities face significant health care barriers, including cultural stigma, lack of insurance, and affordability. Currently, Texas has the highest rate of uninsured citizens in the US. Misinformation continues to perpetuate stigma against people living with HIV, and often discourages them from seeking testing or treatment due to fear of being discriminated against.

REBECCA: Let's talk about that. The clinic offers a variety of services, including testing. Tell us about that process.

CYNTHIA: So, the process with the kind of clinic we have, we test for HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea, comedia hepatitis. And I know our process is fairly simple. The HIV test requires a small blood sample that provides results within three minutes. Our oral testing. Our other test is done by taking swabs of the throat of the genital area, if necessary. And these test results are uploaded to a patient's portal once they come in. And if those results are positive or reactive, we call and schedule them for an appointment for treatment.

REBECCA: Now, if someone does test positive for HIV, treatment is available. In addition to being life-saving. Talk about the other benefits.

CYNTHIA: I mean, just the benefits of treatment decreases the rate of transmission. Among the 1,974 individuals who tested positive for CIC in 2023. Over 93% of them received treatment at the clinic, highlighting the organization's ability to diagnose and curb new transmission with timely access and treatment.

REBECCA: Barriers to testing and treatment can be the cost. What programs are available to people who need that financial assistance?

CYNTHIA: We have found that the biggest barrier is the lack of insurance and cost of care. And so to combat that and show patients that to not discontinue care, we provide both Prep and Pep at no to low cost to patients, you know, through our patient assistance program.

