Free ride: CapMetro suspends fares on Election Day

Need a ride to the polls? In Austin, you can catch a free ride on Election Day, Nov. 8.

CapMetro is suspending its fares in an effort to ensure voters in Central Texas have access to polling locations.

CapMetro hopes to encourage more people to vote by offering bus, rail, bike, and Pickup services for free.

To find your route, visit CapMetro's online Trip Planner or use their app.

On the BCycle app, select the Explorer pass, and type in the promo code BIKETOVOTE2022.