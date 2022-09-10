CapMetro to propose combining certain routes beginning in January

CapMetro is set to propose some changes to some of their routes that would take effect in January if approved.

The transit agency will be proposing to combine six routes into three at the next board of directors meeting on Monday, Sept. 26. If the changes are approved, they would go into effect on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023.

CapMetro says the changes would enable it to "adapt to a changing Austin streetscape and provide a better service that better fits the needs of our community."

The proposed changes would not cause a loss in service, says CapMetro, but the names and route numbers would be different for some riders.

The routes affected are:

These route changes were supposed to happen in August, but were postponed.

CapMetro is also extending suspensions on a few routes into next year:

All E-Bus routes

MetroExpress 981 Oak Knoll Express

MetroExpress 987 Leander/Lakeline Express

These routes have been completely suspended since 2020.