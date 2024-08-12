Austin ISD providing free breakfast, lunch for students at 77 schools

The Austin Independent School District is providing free breakfast and lunch for all students at 77 schools through the federally funded Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program.

The CEP program is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.

Schools Participating in the CEP Program

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers

Uphaus ECC

Elementary Schools

Allison, Andrews, Barrington, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Boone, Brown, Campbell, Casey, Cook, Cunningham, Dawson, Galindo, Govalle, Graham, Guerrero-Thompson, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jordan, Joslin, Kocurek, Langford, Linder, McBee, Menchaca, Norman-Sims, Oak Hill, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Overton, Padron, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pickle, Pillow, Pleasant Hill, Rodriguez, Sanchez, St. Elmo, Travis Heights, Walnut Creek, Widen, Williams, Winn, Wooldridge, Wooten, Zavala

Middle Schools

Bedichek, Burnet, Covington, Dobie, Garcia YMLA, Lively, Marshall, Martin, Mendez, Paredes, Sadler Means YWLA, Webb

High Schools

Akins ECHS, Crockett ECHS, Eastside ECHS, Garza Independence, GPA at Navarro, GPA at Travis, International, LBJ ECHS, Navarro ECHS, Northeast ECHS, Travis ECHS

Other Campuses

Alternative Learning Center, Rosedale School

What if my school doesn't participate in CEP Program?

Students at schools not eligible to participate in the CEP will dine at school using their meal status (free, reduced-price, or paid).

Austin ISD says that for the 2024-25 school year, students determined eligible for reduced-price meals will receive breakfast at no cost through funding allocated through the Texas legislature.

How to Receive Free or Reduced Price Meals at Schools Not Participating in the CEP

Direct certification through state-funded benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

Direct certification through enrollment in foster care; migrant, homeless, or runaway programs; Head Start or Early Head Start programs.

Determined eligible by creating an account and completing an Austin ISD free or reduced-price meal benefits application at www.SchoolCafe.com/AustinISD. Paper applications are also available at schools. Students not eligible for free or reduced-price meals may purchase healthy, tasty school breakfast and lunch meals at a minimal cost.

Officials say students not eligible for free or reduced-price meals may purchase healthy, tasty school breakfast and lunch meals at the below costs:

Breakfast

Full Price - Elementary Schools: $1.75

Full Price - Middle & High Schools: $2.00

Reduced-Price (All Levels): FREE

Adult/Guest: $3.50

Lunch

Full Price - Elementary Schools: $3.25

Full Price - Middle & High Schools: $3.50

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.40

Adult/Guest: $5.00

Any family that does not receive a letter and feels they should have, or wishes to decline benefits, may contact Austin ISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.