Fundraiser held to support NE Austin families displaced by Dec. 19 fire

Neighbors are rallying around four Northeast Austin families whose home was destroyed by a fire right before Christmas.

A fundraiser was held Sunday afternoon at the Mill Bar and Grill to help out the 12 people who were displaced after flames tore through their multi-family fourplex on Creekside Drive near US 290 on Dec. 19.

All the residents were able to safely evacuate, but the fire caused more than $300,000 worth of damage. One firefighter reportedly received minor injuries and needed to be treated by ATCEMS.

Sunday's fundraiser included barbecue, a silent auction, and a 50/50 raffle.

Morgan Pabst, who has had to live in her car for part of the last two months, says the outpouring of support means everything.

"Well it means a lot because we really didn't have a lot of support at all," Pabst said. "And it happened right before Christmas. A lot of my neighbors had kids, and they lost pretty much everything. So it means more than he knows."

Wes Burch, owner of the Mill Bar and Grill, helped put Pabst up in a hotel, but says he jumped at the opportunity to host the fundraiser as well.

For those wanting to continue supporting the recovery efforts, a GoFundMe page has also been set up.

