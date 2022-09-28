Funeral arrangements set for Austin police officer killed in crash

Funeral arrangements have been set for senior Austin police officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who was killed in a crash last week.

Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Officer Martin is survived by his parents, wife, three children, and one granddaughter.

Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Sept 23.

A public visitation and funeral service has been set for Monday, Oct. 3.

The visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church, 12124 Ranch Road 620N, in Austin. The public funeral service will then be held from 11 a.m. - noon.

Police said the public is encouraged to go to show their support.

Officer Martin began his career with the Austin Police Department as a Cadet with the 112th Cadet Class on Sept. 18, 2006, and was commissioned as an Officer on April 27, 2007.

"Officer Martin dedicated his life to service, retiring after 20 years from the United States Air Force before joining the Austin Police Department. Officer Martin’s service with the Austin Police Department included Patrol, DWI Unit, and Motors," police said.

Austin Cops 4 Charities continues to accept donations for his family at www.austinc4c.com.