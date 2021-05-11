Expand / Collapse search

Funnel cloud passes through Bryan during East Texas storms

Severe Weather
A strong thunderstorm produced a funnel cloud that passed through Bryan, Texas, on May 11, amid multiple tornado warnings in East Texas. (Credit: Fiona Meyer via Storyful)

BRYAN, Texas - A strong thunderstorm produced a funnel cloud that passed through Bryan on May 11, amid multiple tornado warnings in eastern Texas.

Timelapse footage taken by Fiona Meyer, who said it was captured north of Leonard Road in Bryan, shows dark storm clouds followed by a funnel.

The severe thunderstorm was forecast to bring winds of up to 50 mph and quarter-sized hail across Bryan and Wixon Valley, according to the National Weather Service.