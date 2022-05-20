Galveston ISD elementary students participate in vegetable-taste testing

This week Galveston’s Own Farmers Market and Galveston ISD hosted the last of six district-wide vegetable taste-testings for 3rd graders.

The schools prepare the produce from the student-grown gardens and local farmers. The 3RD graders taste and rank the dishes.

GOFM was the recipient of a 2021 USDA Farm to School Grant, which was used to fund this project.

The Young Gardeners Program school gardens are located throughout the island.

The students learn to plant, tend and harvest the gardens. They also learn recipes and take what they grow home.

Honi Alexander, director of the Young Gardeners Program, says the children learn about science, nutrition, economy, full circle gardening, and farming.