Gameday at UT Austin looks a little different due to COVID-19

Gameday looks a little different so far in Austin.

COVID-19 has limited how much fans can interact with one another prior to the game and during the game. For instance, the parking lot where cars and tents and people would usually be crowded together to tailgate and pregame instead sits empty.

Inside the stadium are safety measures in place too. Measures such as limited touchpoints, one-way traffic and face masks are all required to help ensure the safest experience possible, an experience some have been counting down to.

"It's been months without going to a real public sports game, I can't wait," UT student Josh Fisher said. "I can't wait, the atmosphere is going to be amazing."

He and his friends Sam and Jason are all first-year students and say they can't wait to cheer on the Longhorns.

"It's definitely not going to be a customary college experience," UT student Jason Kinander said. "I'm just glad college football is being played, fans will be in the seats and we have the opportunity to watch the Longhorns."

