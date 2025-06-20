Evacuation lifted in San Marcos neighborhood after gas leak

The Brief Gas leak prompted evacuation for San Marcos neighborhood Residents in parts of the Trace neighborhood evacuated, but were given the all clear shortly after This is at least the second gas leak reported in this neighborhood in a month



The all clear was given to a San Marcos neighborhood after a gas leak prompted an evacuation.

This was at least the second gas leak reported in the same neighborhood in a month.

Gas leak in Trace neighborhood

What we know:

An evacuation notice was issued for portions of the Trace neighborhood in response to a gas leak, says the city of San Marcos.

What you can do:

Residents in the area of Jane Long Drive and Snowbell Street were urged to evacuate on foot and avoid starting vehicles, using open flames, turning on or off electrical devices or doing anything that could cause a spark.

At 3:35 p.m., the city said the neighborhood was given the all clear. The area is now safe.

Second gas leak in a month

Dig deeper:

This is at least the second time a gas leak has been reported in this neighborhood this month.

On June 5, the city sent out an evacuation notice to multiple streets in the Trace neighborhood, including currently impacted streets Jane Long Drive and Snowbell Street.