Gator 'arrested' in Texas for trespassing, using family hot tub

Police have released bodycam footage of a ‘suspect’ being apprehended for criminal trespassing in Texas. The suspect, an alligator, was found swimming in a hot tub in a residential backyard.

According to the Fulshear Police Department, the alligator was captured and removed from a family home in the Fulbrook on Fulshear Creek neighborhood on Friday, July 23.

Police released footage of the capture and joked in a Facebook post, "Officers Chavez and Landry quickly made the scene and observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owners' wishes. The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested and later released without further incident."

Alligators have inhabited Texas’ marshes, swamps, rivers, ponds, and lakes for many centuries. They are found in 10 different states, and here in Texas, they are found in 120 of 254 counties.

