Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting estranged wife in Georgetown

Georgetown police say a man, who was holding his estranged wife hostage, fatally shot her while officers were attempting to negotiate with him. Then he took off.

The incident, in the 2700 block of Gabriel View Drive, prompted a shelter-in-place alert this morning that has since been lifted.

Police say the suspect, 38-year-old Ricardo Quinones, was taken into custody in Columbus, Texas without incident, as of 12:20 p.m.

Georgetown police say it all started with a 911 call from his 13-year-old daughter saying her dad had come into the house with a weapon and was holding her mom, Lindsey Quinones, hostage.

Police say Quinones was took off wearing all black with a black ski mask.

Police say the daughter was able to escape through a window.

While officers were attempting to speak with Quinones, they say they heard 2 gun shots, went inside, and found Lindsey Quinones dead.

The suspect had already taken off.

An officer on the perimeter reported discharging his service pistol at Quinones when he exited the residence, but it is unknown if the suspect was injured.

The officer is cooperating with the investigation.

"This is a tragic, family-violence incident," said Georgetown police.