Georgetown Arts and Culture Board approves over $12K in grants

The Georgetown Arts and Culture Board has approved $12,100 in grants in July to local arts and culture organizations as part of round 2 of its 2022 grants program.

The grants are to help fund local arts and culture programming that includes visual art, music, and performance art in Georgetown.

The funding is for events in Georgetown taking place between Oct. 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

Grant recipients include:

Central Texas Philharmonic for their Patriotic Pops Concert: $2,500

Georgetown Art Works for Art Hop: $2,000

GTX Connect for Fiesta Georgetown: $3,400

GTX Film for the 2022 GTX Film Festival: $2,000

Williamson County Symphony Orchestra for their Free Spring Orchestra "Pops" Concert: $2,000

The next grant cycle will accept proposals Dec. 1-30, 2022, for events and programs occurring April 1-Oct. 31, 2023.