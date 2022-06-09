Georgetown authorities searching for 15-year-old missing since 2021

The Georgetown Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Payton Jacobson.

Jacobson is being considered a possible runaway. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, navy and pink pants, and carrying a red backpack on March 19, 2021, in the 7700 block of O'Conner Drive in Round Rock.

Police say she may be with her biological mother, Joni Lynn Pierce, or "Joni Simmons," in the Mineral Wells area.

Jacobson is described as a 5'6" white female weighing around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Payton Jacobson is being asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at CID@georgetown.org or (512) 930-3510.