Georgetown Christmas Stroll 2020 canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

COVID-19 is impacting holiday traditions in Georgetown. “The decision wasn’t made in a vacuum there were a lot of factors that go into it,” said Lisa King, the Downtown Georgetown Association president.

The Christmas Stroll, a 40 year Georgetown event that brings hundreds of vendors, entertainment, and thousands of people to the square is canceled. “We rely on a lot of volunteers and a lot of volunteers are older demographic so that’s kind of a factor for them,” said King.

The Downtown Georgetown Association chose to cancel the event citing many reasons, all linked to COVID-19. King said before they even decided to hold off on having the stroll, many of the entertainment options such as activities for the kids opted not to participate this year.

Even many of the usual vendors wanted not to risk it. “We only had about a fifth of the vendors apply this year and that was already going to make it a smaller event,” said King.

The Christmas Stroll brings more than just holiday cheer, it also brings in some of the largest revenue for shops on the square. After losing the Red Poppy Festival earlier this year many businesses on the square are hurting. “For the shops, it’s been a tough summer and it’s really crushing to see it continue on into the fall and winter,” said King.

King said for now all they can do is plan for next year and hope the virus will be behind them by then.

