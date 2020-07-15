Georgetown's 2020 Red Poppy festival canceled due to COVID-19

article

Georgetown's Red Poppy Festival has been canceled for 2020 due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to city officials, the 21st annual Red Poppy Festival was canceled after it was originally rescheduled from April to October of this year. City Council unanimously directed staff to cancel the event during its July 14 meeting.

“We reluctantly canceled POPPtober fest out of an abundance of caution for public safety. It was clear we really had no choice,” Mayor Dale Ross said. “We’re looking forward to the best Red Poppy Festival ever in April 2021.”

Officials say 2021's festival has been scheduled for April 23-25.

The city has instead offered a "virtual festival" for fans to celebrate from home. The virtual festival will feature live music from Dysfunkshun Junkshun, a video replay of the 2019 Red Poppy Parade, and a presentation of the history of red poppies in Georgetown by The Daytripper star Chet Garner.

A special t-shirt sale commemorating the 2020 Red Poppy Festival: Virtual Edition helped raise $2,675 which benefited the Caring Place.

For more information about the Red Poppy Festival, visit RedPoppyFestival.com.

