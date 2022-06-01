City of Georgetown hires Cory Tchida as new police chief

City Manager David Morgan appointed Interim Police Chief Cory Tchida as chief of police for the City of Georgetown.

Tchida was one of three finalists from the more than 50 applicants who applied for the position from across the country.

Tchida served as interim police chief since June 14, 2021. He has more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement, including duties in corrections, patrol, narcotics, traffic, professional standards, and administration. He has more than 20 years of supervisory experience leading police officers and civilians at all levels of the organization.

Tchida also had specialized assignments to SWAT (entry and sniper), the Crash Investigation Team, as a field training officer, and to the Bike/Lake Patrol. His teaching experience includes topics such as use of force, less-lethal devices, active shooter response, racial profiling, crime statistics, and leadership and supervision.

"Cory Tchida has been a key leader within the police department and has provided exceptional leadership and value throughout his service as interim chief since June 2021," Morgan said. "He is passionate about our community and deeply values relationships. I’m excited about his service in this new role."

Over the course of his career, Tchida has received numerous honors, including the Georgetown Police Chief’s Award in 2015 and the City of Georgetown’s Manager of the Year Award in 2013.

"I have been blessed to serve this community for over 25 years, and I have loved this community from the start," Tchida said. "It is the single greatest honor of my professional life to be selected as your police chief and continue to serve this community in that new role alongside the women and men of this department who strive to be the standard every day."

Advertisement

The city manager’s appointment will be presented to City Council for confirmation at a special meeting at 6 p.m. June 6.