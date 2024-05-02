WATCH: Austin ISD police officer helps student with promposal

A student at an Austin high school enlisted the help of an Austin ISD officer to ask another student to prom.

Cell phone video posted by Austin ISD police shows Officer Bond, the school resource officer at Stephen F. Austin High School, investigating a "suspicious backpack" in a classroom last Friday.

After an extensive search, the officer pulls a box of donuts from the bag while the student beside him pulls out a promposal sign.

She said yes!