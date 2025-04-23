Georgetown I-35 crash: 3 hospitalized after crash involving semi, 8 vehicles

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The Brief A semi and 8 vehicles were involved in a crash on I-35 in Georgetown early Wednesday. 3 people were sent to the hospital. A driver tells FOX 7 there was an initial crash and then the semi crashed into other vehicles.



Georgetown police are investigating a crash on I-35 involving a semi-truck and eight vehicles.

Georgetown I-35 crash

What we know:

Police responded to the crash near the 257-mile marker before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed until just before 2 p.m.

VIdeo shows several cars that went off the roadway, including the 18-wheeler.

Georgetown police say eight vehicles were damages in the southbound lane and one vehicle in the northbound lane was damaged when it was struck by a tire.

Three people were transported to the hospital, including two with serious injuries.

One driver who spoke to FOX 7 says two cars initially sideswiped each other, causing the first collision.

Traffic came to a stop and then the 18-wheeler crashed into other vehicles.

What we don't know:

It is not clear which vehicles the injured were in.