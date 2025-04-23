Georgetown I-35 crash: 3 hospitalized after crash involving semi, 8 vehicles
GEORGETOWN, Texas - Georgetown police are investigating a crash on I-35 involving a semi-truck and eight vehicles.
Georgetown I-35 crash
What we know:
Police responded to the crash near the 257-mile marker before 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
The southbound lanes of the highway remained closed until just before 2 p.m.
VIdeo shows several cars that went off the roadway, including the 18-wheeler.
Georgetown police say eight vehicles were damages in the southbound lane and one vehicle in the northbound lane was damaged when it was struck by a tire.
Three people were transported to the hospital, including two with serious injuries.
One driver who spoke to FOX 7 says two cars initially sideswiped each other, causing the first collision.
Traffic came to a stop and then the 18-wheeler crashed into other vehicles.
What we don't know:
It is not clear which vehicles the injured were in.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Georgetown Police and drivers who spoke to FOX 7.