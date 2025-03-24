Round Rock 10-vehicle crash kills 1 person, injures 3 others
ROUND ROCK, Texas - One person is dead following a 10-vehicle crash in Round Rock, police said.
The northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 near RM 620 were shut down for several hours, but have reopened.
What we know:
Police said on March 24, around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a major crash on I-35 near RM 620.
RRPD said 10 vehicles were involved in the crash.
Three people were taken to a local hospital for their injuries, and one person was killed.
Both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-35 near RM 620 were closed for several hours. Around 5:30 p.m., all lanes reopened.
What's next:
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The Source: Information from the Round Rock Police Department