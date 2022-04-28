Georgetown ISD to hold 2022 graduations, community parade in May

Georgetown ISD will be hosting celebrations and ceremonies for graduating seniors in the Class of 2022 at the end of May.

All three high schools in Georgetown ISD will be holding their graduation ceremonies:

Richarte High School: Thursday, May 26 at 7 p.m. at the Klett Performing Arts Center,

East View High School: Friday, May 27 at 8 p.m. at Birkelbach Field

Georgetown High School: Saturday, May 28 at 8 p.m. at Birkelbach Field

All guests are welcome to attend the ceremonies as they are not ticketed events, says the district.

Bridges, a transitional program for students ages 18 and up in Georgetown ISD, will host its own graduation ceremony on May 19 at 5 p.m. at the Hammerlun Center for Leadership and Learning.

Graduating seniors will also be honored in a Senior Parade through downtown Georgetown on Saturday, May 21 from 9 -11 a.m. Seniors will travel south from Georgetown High School on Austin Avenue, around the Courthouse Square and north on Main Street where the parade will conclude at Second Street.

For more information about these events, including the parade route and links to view graduation ceremonies via live broadcast, click here.